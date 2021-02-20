Governor Greg Gianforte visits Keystone XL Pipeline site

PHILLIPS/VALLEY COUNTIES, Mont. – Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, visited areas of eastern Montana impacted by the halting of construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline on Friday.

Governor Gianforte met with the president of Barnard Construction, the company that began construction on the first 90 miles of the project in Montana before it was shut down by President Joe Biden’s executive order.

Governor Gianforte also visited with representatives of Big Flat Electric Cooperative, a coop involved in creating transmission lines for the project.

“President Biden’s decision to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline project is devastating to Montana. Today, we heard from Montanans who invested millions in their businesses in anticipation of this project and the economic boost it would bring their communities,” said Gianforte.

The governor also held a public roundtable to meet with impacted community members.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.