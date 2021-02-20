Advertisement

Governor Greg Gianforte visits Keystone XL Pipeline site

Governor Greg Gianforte visits Keystone XL Pipeline site
Governor Greg Gianforte visits Keystone XL Pipeline site(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILLIPS/VALLEY COUNTIES, Mont. – Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, visited areas of eastern Montana impacted by the halting of construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline on Friday.

Governor Gianforte met with the president of Barnard Construction, the company that began construction on the first 90 miles of the project in Montana before it was shut down by President Joe Biden’s executive order.

Governor Gianforte also visited with representatives of Big Flat Electric Cooperative, a coop involved in creating transmission lines for the project.

“President Biden’s decision to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline project is devastating to Montana. Today, we heard from Montanans who invested millions in their businesses in anticipation of this project and the economic boost it would bring their communities,” said Gianforte.

The governor also held a public roundtable to meet with impacted community members.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montana becomes constitutional carry state
Montana becomes constitutional carry state
North Dakota couple stuck in Texas
North Dakota couple stuck in surprise winter in Lone Star State
Carson Wentz
Bismarck fan reacts to Carson Wentz trade
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 2.6% rate; 134 positive; 4 deaths; +3,816 vaccinated
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz Traded to Colts

Latest News

North Dakota wind turbine
Debate on energy reignited
Minot Public Library celebrating Black History Month
Minot Public Library celebrating Black History Month with film screening
Vaccine rollout
Assisted living vaccine rollout
Sports Bill Protest
Sports Bill Protest