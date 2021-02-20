Four Bears Drug Awareness Program works to educate community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents of the Four Bears Segment on the Fort Berthold Reservation are taking the handling of the tribe’s drug epidemic into their own hands.

The Four Bears Segment Drug Awareness program brings a number of departments together to educate and provide recovery resources to the community.

The Thomas Veteran Memorial building is the start of recovery for people in the MHA Nation as the home of the Drug Awareness program.

“We want to educate, teach sign symptoms, what these drugs are doing to our people. As far as overdoses, we’ve had a bunch of overdoses. I know the last statics that I got was 154 this past year, and that was from law enforcement services,” said Taylor Bradley, Drug Awareness Coordinator.

Members of the program go live on Facebook every Friday to hold Drug Talk, a segment that covers a variety of topics from overdose statistics, to stories of recovery and information on the common types of drugs found.

“Every week we invite somebody new. We’re trying to educate people, promote recovery, breaking the stigmatization of addictions, of mental illness,” said Heather Demaray, Peer Support Specialist.

MHA Drug enforcement officers said imported drugs have been an issue since the surge in oil production, sighting a lack of supply leads to an increase in demand.

“Wherever there’s money there’s drugs, what makes it profitable for the dealer is where one part of the United States, opioids or drugs are a certain price they double or triple in price once they get over here,” said Dep. Chief Jeff White, MHA Drug Enforcement.

Four Bears leadership also said along with increased training for security officers, working to establish checkpoints and using police dogs are some of the efforts in place to catch sellers who come onto the reservation.

“We do lockdowns in our community at midnight till 6 o’ clock in the morning so that there is nobody allowed within in our communities after those hours unless they live or if they have a relative that they are going to spend the night with,” said Judy Brugh, Four Bears Councilwoman.

The program was established in 2019 and members said the effect they have on those they help is rewarding.

“To see her evolve and grow and heal over a year even, it gives me goose bumps thinking about it,” said Demaray.

Making an impact one person at a time.

A full list of events, Drug Talks and services are available on the Four Bears Segment’s Facebook.

You can Contact Taylor Bradley by phone at 701-627-8311 or 701-421-5262 or by email at: tbradley@mhanation.com.

You can contact Heather Demarayby phone at 701-400-3427 or by email at hdemaray@mhanation.com.

