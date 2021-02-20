First District Health Unit expanding availability of COVID-19 vaccines

MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit will now be expanding availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s now open to anyone between the ages of 18 and 64, with at least two high-risk health conditions.Vaccinations are done by appointment only. You can schedule an appointment by calling (701) 852-1376.

Conditions considered “high risk” include:

Cancer

Chronic lung disease, including COPD

Serious heart conditions e.g. heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies (also known as heart muscle disease)

Obesity with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more

Type 2 diabetes

Chronic kidney disease

Conditions that cause you to be immunocompromised

e.g. HIV infection or those with weakened immune systems due to other illnesses or medication

This group should be aware of the potential for reduced immune response to the vaccine and currently limited safety data of vaccine in this population

Sickle cell disease

Pregnancy

Smoking

Down Syndrome

Anyone 65 years and older and individuals in Phase 1A who have not yet been vaccinated can schedule an appointment at this time.

