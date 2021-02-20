Advertisement

Debate on energy reignited

North Dakota wind turbine
North Dakota wind turbine(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The effects of the winter storm in Texas have been felt across the country. Now state and national policymakers are under pressure.

Many government leaders are talking specifically about wind, natural gas, coal and nuclear energy including North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum who tweeted: “Reliable coal power is a critical piece of the baseload mix.”

However, those working in the energy industry suggest reliable energy is only part of the puzzle.

“Part of it is a matter of let’s work together on objectives. So you don’t have the objectives of the wind industry, of the gas industry being one thing and the objectives of another to provide stable electricity because we can do both,” said Lignite Energy Council CEO Jason Bohrer.

Regardless of energy type, energy companies are pushing for a ‘healthy mix’ of energy sources to be utilized going forward.

Basin Electric Power Cooperative Director of Strategic Planning and Communications Andy Buntrock likens energy production to farming.

“It’s a delicate balance, that’s why we never go all in on one resource. We have got a good basket of generation that we keep, you know, similar to how a farmer would plant soybeans, corn, and wheat and rotate them so they have a good mix to come out of these, that’s basically what we’re doing,” said Buntrock.

Energy policy concerns are expected to remain an issue as we see more extreme weather like the storm in Texas.

North Dakota lawmakers are now considering a number of bills to address energy concerns, including one that would tighten regulations on wind farms and another that would regulate environmental impacts of energy sources and prevent grid issues in the future.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montana becomes constitutional carry state
Montana becomes constitutional carry state
North Dakota couple stuck in Texas
North Dakota couple stuck in surprise winter in Lone Star State
Carson Wentz
Bismarck fan reacts to Carson Wentz trade
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 2.6% rate; 134 positive; 4 deaths; +3,816 vaccinated
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz Traded to Colts

Latest News

Minot Public Library celebrating Black History Month
Minot Public Library celebrating Black History Month with film screening
Governor Greg Gianforte visits Keystone XL Pipeline site
Governor Greg Gianforte visits Keystone XL Pipeline site
Vaccine rollout
Assisted living vaccine rollout
Sports Bill Protest
Sports Bill Protest