Debate on energy reignited

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The effects of the winter storm in Texas have been felt across the country. Now state and national policymakers are under pressure.

Many government leaders are talking specifically about wind, natural gas, coal and nuclear energy including North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum who tweeted: “Reliable coal power is a critical piece of the baseload mix.”

However, those working in the energy industry suggest reliable energy is only part of the puzzle.

“Part of it is a matter of let’s work together on objectives. So you don’t have the objectives of the wind industry, of the gas industry being one thing and the objectives of another to provide stable electricity because we can do both,” said Lignite Energy Council CEO Jason Bohrer.

Regardless of energy type, energy companies are pushing for a ‘healthy mix’ of energy sources to be utilized going forward.

Basin Electric Power Cooperative Director of Strategic Planning and Communications Andy Buntrock likens energy production to farming.

“It’s a delicate balance, that’s why we never go all in on one resource. We have got a good basket of generation that we keep, you know, similar to how a farmer would plant soybeans, corn, and wheat and rotate them so they have a good mix to come out of these, that’s basically what we’re doing,” said Buntrock.

Energy policy concerns are expected to remain an issue as we see more extreme weather like the storm in Texas.

North Dakota lawmakers are now considering a number of bills to address energy concerns, including one that would tighten regulations on wind farms and another that would regulate environmental impacts of energy sources and prevent grid issues in the future.

