Bismarck wins Class A State Wrestling Dual title

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the 6th time in the past ten years the Bismarck Demons wrestling team are the state champs in duals defeating Valley City 70-6. This is the 21st straight appearance in the dual championships in Class A. The Demons swept the weekend winning the team title yesterday. In class B it was Lisbon winning the State Dual title beating South Border 34-33.

Results:

Class A duals

Championship- Bismarck beats Valley City 70-6.

3rd Place- Jamestown beats Century 39-36.

5th Place- St. Mary’s beats Devils Lake 55-20.

Class B duals

Championship- Lisbon beats South Border 34-33.

3rd Place- Carrington beats Pembina County North 47-30.

5th Place- New Salem-Almont beats Velva 39-21.

AWARDS

CLASS A COACH OF THE YEAR: Luke Mellmer, St. Mary’s

CLASS A SENIOR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Reece Barnhardt, St. Mary’s

CLASS B COACH OF THE YEAR: Dave Wolding, New Salem-Almont

CLASS B SENIOR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jordan Sours, Lisbon

