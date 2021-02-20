Bismarck wins Class A State Wrestling Dual title
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the 6th time in the past ten years the Bismarck Demons wrestling team are the state champs in duals defeating Valley City 70-6. This is the 21st straight appearance in the dual championships in Class A. The Demons swept the weekend winning the team title yesterday. In class B it was Lisbon winning the State Dual title beating South Border 34-33.
Results:
Class A duals
Championship- Bismarck beats Valley City 70-6.
3rd Place- Jamestown beats Century 39-36.
5th Place- St. Mary’s beats Devils Lake 55-20.
Class B duals
Championship- Lisbon beats South Border 34-33.
3rd Place- Carrington beats Pembina County North 47-30.
5th Place- New Salem-Almont beats Velva 39-21.
AWARDS
CLASS A COACH OF THE YEAR: Luke Mellmer, St. Mary’s
CLASS A SENIOR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Reece Barnhardt, St. Mary’s
CLASS B COACH OF THE YEAR: Dave Wolding, New Salem-Almont
CLASS B SENIOR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jordan Sours, Lisbon
