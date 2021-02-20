Advertisement

Bismarck wins Class A State Wrestling Dual title

Bismarck Demons wrestling
Bismarck Demons wrestling(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the 6th time in the past ten years the Bismarck Demons wrestling team are the state champs in duals defeating Valley City 70-6. This is the 21st straight appearance in the dual championships in Class A. The Demons swept the weekend winning the team title yesterday.  In class B it was Lisbon winning the State Dual title beating South Border 34-33.

Results:

Class A duals

Championship- Bismarck beats Valley City 70-6.

3rd Place- Jamestown beats Century 39-36.

5th Place- St. Mary’s beats Devils Lake 55-20.

Class B duals

Championship- Lisbon beats South Border 34-33.

3rd Place- Carrington beats Pembina County North 47-30.

5th Place- New Salem-Almont beats Velva 39-21.

AWARDS

CLASS A COACH OF THE YEAR: Luke Mellmer, St. Mary’s

CLASS A SENIOR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Reece Barnhardt,  St. Mary’s

CLASS B COACH OF THE YEAR: Dave Wolding, New Salem-Almont

CLASS B SENIOR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Jordan Sours, Lisbon

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montana becomes constitutional carry state
Montana becomes constitutional carry state
North Dakota couple stuck in Texas
North Dakota couple stuck in surprise winter in Lone Star State
Carson Wentz
Bismarck fan reacts to Carson Wentz trade
Michael Neugebauer
Supreme Court hears Neugebauer’s appeal for sentence reduction
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 2.4% rate; 121 positive; 0 deaths; +5,456 vaccinated

Latest News

Moose
Senior hunters could get a better shot in the moose lottery
North Dakota State Capitol Building
Legislative session could become an annual event
Mandan business recovery
Mandan helping businesses recover from financial losses
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz arrives in Indianapolis