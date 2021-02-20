Bismarck restaurant serving up ‘Margs for Maren’; employee injured in car crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The man who holds the secret recipe to Bismarck’s famous fiesta margaritas is serving up the sweet sips in support of one of his employees.

County House Deli will be mixing Margs for Maren every Friday, until their goal is reached, to help a long time employee recover from a tragic car accident.

18-year-old, Maren Schettler, was driving back to the University of North Dakota on January 30th, when she lost control of her vehicle during an ice storm, crossed the median, and was hit by on-coming traffic.

“She suffered some severe injuries from it and it’s going to be a long haul for her to get over it, but she’s ready for it,” said Country House Deli Owner, Peter Conlin.

Schettler has worked at the Country House Deli since the summer of 2018.

“Maren has become more than an employee to us, she’s really become family,” said Conlin.

Now, Conlin, is serving up margaritas to help pay for Maren’s medical expenses.

“I set a goal of 625 Margaritas to sell, and all the proceeds are going to go to the family,” said Conlin.

With every salted rim and tequila pour another margarita served helps Schettler get back to a new normal.

“My daughter had let me know that she had been in the accident, so we wanted to do what we could to come out and support her family,” said Laurie Martin, a customer.

Conlin says he’s going to continue serving up his famous margaritas, until his goal of 625 Margs for Maren has been poured.

“She’ll always have a place here. I always say, anything for Maren,” said Conlin.

Country House Deli is pouring the Margs for Maren every Friday night beginning at 5:00 p.m. at their location on East Interstate Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.