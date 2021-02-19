Advertisement

Winter weather in the south causing vaccine delays in North Dakota

Winter(CNN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your health care provider called to reschedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment this week, you’re not alone.

Delays in Moderna production along with severe winter weather in the South earlier this week brought about nationwide vaccine shipment issues.

The Department of Health says North Dakota relies on depots in the South to ship out vaccine doses to our state. Winter storms backed things up.

“A number of our providers who had clinics scheduled for this week had to push back their clinics into next week. And, that was due to not receiving some of the Moderna doses that were expected,” said North Dakota Department of Health Immunization Director Molly Howell.

Howell says Moderna was on course to ship more doses than the week prior. But due to delays in the manufacturing process, the state is set to receive the same amount as last week. However, Howell says the doses missed due to the weather delays will be recovered and will arrive next week.

