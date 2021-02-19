Advertisement

Three arrested after two stolen snowmobiles and trailer recovered

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Three people were arrested after two stolen snowmobiles and a trailer were found.

On Thursday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office about an investigation regarding two snowmobiles and a trailer taken from the Glyndon area.

One snowmobile was recovered in Mahnomen County. The trailer was found outside a home in McIntosh. After a search warrant was executed there, deputies found the other snowmobile.

32-year-old Matthew Travis Beerman and 30-year-old Timothea Marie Donarski were arrested for possession of stolen property and controlled substance crimes. 27-year-old Wayne Demmett Turner was also arrested for outstanding warrants.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the investigation.

