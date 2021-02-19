The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is in the design concept phase of the building process

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The library will feature artifacts from Theodore Roosevelt collections all over the United States, educational information, and an interactive experience.

As of now the facilities developers don’t know the cost of the project because the design isn’t finished.

“We want to have a really robust partnership with Theodore Roosevelt National Park and Invite people into the museum so they can get out in nature and have an adventure,” said Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation Chief Executive Officer Ed O’Keefe.

Construction is estimated to begin in 2022 and the hope is the building will be finished by summer of 2025.

