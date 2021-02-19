Advertisement

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is in the design concept phase of the building process

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The library will feature artifacts from Theodore Roosevelt collections all over the United States, educational information, and an interactive experience.

As of now the facilities developers don’t know the cost of the project because the design isn’t finished.

“We want to have a really robust partnership with Theodore Roosevelt National Park and Invite people into the museum so they can get out in nature and have an adventure,” said Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation Chief Executive Officer Ed O’Keefe.

Construction is estimated to begin in 2022 and the hope is the building will be finished by summer of 2025.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine Graphic
First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota
Gun
’Stand Your Ground’ laws in ND?
Conserving energy
Residents asked to prepare for outages
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.3% rate; 123 positive; 0 deaths; +2,385 vaccinated
Kyran Johnson
Man arrested in Minot in connection with assault on store worker

Latest News

Bismarck Public Schools
Confederate flag ban request leads to an update in Bismarck Public Schools policy
Medicaid waiver
Bill would replace autism voucher with Medicaid waiver
Donald Trump
Former President Trump’s two impeachments could have lasting effects
Montana becomes constitutional carry state
Montana becomes constitutional carry state