Supreme Court hears Neugebauer’s appeal for sentence reduction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Michael Neugebauer’s case was heard for the first time in nearly three decades Friday.

His defense is arguing the district court denied his motion for a reduction of sentence for killing four members of his family in 1992.

Neugebauer entered an Alford plea at his trial 28 years ago, which is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

Neugebauer was sentenced to life in prison in 1993, followed by three more life convictions in 1994.

His attorney filed two motions for a reduced sentence in 2019 and 2020, but both were denied.

Now they’re appealing to the Supreme Court Neugebauer was improperly denied his motion hearing.

In a virtual supreme court room, Neugebauer’s attorney argued he was denied his basic due process. “All my client is asking for is an opportunity to address the issues in the district court as it should be done,” said defense attorney, Kiara Kraus-Parr.

After the second motion was denied, Neugebauer was still appointed an attorney, as if the motion should have been heard.

“The court’s decision making process is contradictory. They’re saying in one instance, this is a critical criminal proceeding where an attorney should be afforded to the defendant to help him file his motion for reduction, but on the other hand they cannot listen to it,” said Kraus-Parr.

The State argued previous Supreme Court rulings deny his ability to apply for a reduced sentence.

“This court has indicated it was not a retroactive application. The defendants conviction was finalized when he did not file for an appeal,” said State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer.

A district court can only correct a sentence if it is illegal or within 120 days after the sentence was imposed.

“The court loses jurisdiction to modify a sentence once the conviction is final unless there is some other authority that allows it to do so,” said Lawyer.

Neugebauer has spent 28-years at prisons in North Dakota, California, Virginia, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

He is being held at the State Penitentiary in Bismarck. The five Supreme Court Justices will now meet and discuss the case before publishing an opinion.

