State vs Federal gun bill passes House

(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After much debate, the State House passed a bill to keep federal regulations away from North Dakota gun owners.

There’s been a lot of gun legislation being supported, but this one is different.

Lawmakers called it the most significant bill they’ve ever voted on.

The bill pins North Dakota against the federal government. And citizens may go to prison for it.

Security, privacy, and freedom.

The gun debate tries to balance these three principles more than most other topics.

And opinions are rarely moderate.

Especially on registration laws.

“What in the government’s agenda do they need to know what I own? It doesn’t make any sense to me. This is America. I think for a lot of people, that doesn’t fly here,” gun advocate Jamie Brecht said.

HB 1272 says any firearm, accessory, or ammunition manufactured in North Dakota and remains in North Dakota would not be subject to federal regulations.

This would include the types of weapons and accessories legally allowed and reporting laws.

Lawmakers argued since the items don’t cross borders, they aren’t subject to federal regulations.

“You might hear, ‘Well, this is just gonna fail under a Supremacy Clause challenge.’ You know at this point, who cares? We gotta try. We have to try,” said Rep. Mary Johnson, R-Fargo.

But some warned that passing it may confuse North Dakota gun owners and get them in trouble.

“As good as one wants to feel about passing it, we’ll give the citizens of this state a false sense of security that they can have federally illegal accessories, federally illegal weapons and federally illegal silencers,” Rep. Todd Porter, R-Mandan, said.

Where some lawmakers saw this as a manufacturing and commerce bill, others saw it as another attempt from the majority party to loosen gun laws.

The question now is how far the bill will go. It did pass the House, but with less support than other gun legislation.

A similar bill was proposed a few years ago but failed over concerns with federal litigation.

