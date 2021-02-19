Advertisement

Northridge third-graders hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new library

Northridge Elementary School
Northridge Elementary School
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After two years of not having a physical library, students at Northridge Elementary School in Bismarck are re-discovering their love for reading.

Teacher Carissa Stafslien’s third grade class celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, as they were the first ones to visit.

“It’s cool. I like what that’s new and organized and all that stuff,” said Northridge Elementary School third grader Andrew Hill.

“I like that it’s all organized that it’s all organized and all the new shelves and all the windows. I like windows,” said Northridge Elementary School third grader Violet Hendrickson.

The new library media center is now located on the main floor of the school and features lower shelves and wider aisles making it more accessible for students.

The library houses about 13,000 books.

