ND lawmakers pushing for term limits for Congress members

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lobbying groups and lawmakers across the country have been pushing for term limits for members of Congress. That effort made its way into a North Dakota State House committee on the morning of Feb. 19.

A group of lawmakers are pushing for term limits on members of Congress, which would impact elections for North Dakota’s two senators and the state’s sole representative.

The resolution would call for a convention in which two-thirds of the states would need to agree to altering the U.S. Constitution in order to impose the limits.

The bill sponsor said he doesn’t support term limits at the local and state levels, but does at the federal level.

“They can go multiple years without doing the simplest thing of pass a budget, yet they all become independently wealthy. How does that happen?” said Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo.

But other lawmakers said consistent turnover of elected officials could result in a less knowledgeable political body.

“Politics is relationships. Politics is knowledge. So when you have rapid turnover, what happens is the lobbyists actually start to move and control things more,” said Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson.

She added that voters are ultimately responsible for who’s in office and they should have the power to keep voting someone in or vote for someone new.

