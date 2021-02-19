Montana becomes constitutional carry state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed a constitutional carry bill into law Thursday afternoon.

House Bill 102 allows Montana gun owners to carry a concealed firearm for self-defense throughout the state without written authorization from the government.

Supporters say it creates a single standard for the state. The new law allows guns to be carried on university campuses and in the state Capitol.

“Our Second Amendment-protected right to keep and bear arms is part of Montana’s, and our nation’s, rich heritage. We have a responsibility to preserve it,” Gianforte said.

Montana is now one of nearly 20 states with similar legislation.

