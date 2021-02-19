Advertisement

Montana becomes constitutional carry state

Montana becomes constitutional carry state
Montana becomes constitutional carry state(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed a constitutional carry bill into law Thursday afternoon.

House Bill 102 allows Montana gun owners to carry a concealed firearm for self-defense throughout the state without written authorization from the government.

Supporters say it creates a single standard for the state. The new law allows guns to be carried on university campuses and in the state Capitol.

“Our Second Amendment-protected right to keep and bear arms is part of Montana’s, and our nation’s, rich heritage. We have a responsibility to preserve it,” Gianforte said.

Montana is now one of nearly 20 states with similar legislation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine Graphic
First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota
Gun
’Stand Your Ground’ laws in ND?
Conserving energy
Residents asked to prepare for outages
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.3% rate; 123 positive; 0 deaths; +2,385 vaccinated
Kyran Johnson
Man arrested in Minot in connection with assault on store worker

Latest News

Bismarck Public Schools
Confederate flag ban request leads to an update in Bismarck Public Schools policy
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is in the design concept phase of the building process
Medicaid waiver
Bill would replace autism voucher with Medicaid waiver
Donald Trump
Former President Trump’s two impeachments could have lasting effects