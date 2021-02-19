Minot Public Schools expands rapid testing to all faculty

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with Minot Public Schools recently began offering Binax testing for faculty in all the schools in the district.

The rapid testing was introduced to Magic City Campus, Jim Hill Middle School, and Perkett Elementary back in December.

Back then testing was done every Thursday.

Now teachers and staff in all schools in the district have the opportunity to test themselves at any time.

“It’s a small number of people that are testing positive, but we do continue to follow that through. I don’t know how many are testing across the district, but all together we have 21 testing sites,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

District staff are trained to test themselves.

Vollmer said tests that are found to be positive are verified through First District Health Unit.

