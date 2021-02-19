Minot man accused of drive-by shooting will go to trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 47-year-old Minot man will stand trial for attempted murder in June.

On Friday, Nicholas Weathery waived his preliminary hearing.

Bismarck police say Weathery drove by a vehicle on Dec. 6, in the 2700 block of State Street, occupied by two victims and fired two rounds.

Police say the shooting was targeted.

The three day trial is scheduled to begin June 3.

