Minot High School releases tentative plan for 2021 prom

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Leaders at Magic City Campus announced to students Friday that they are planning for an in-person prom after canceling last year’s festivities due to the pandemic.

Principal Dr. Scott Faul said if the community risk level stays green, the school will host the traditional Grand March at the Minot Auditorium from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The march will also be streamed online.

Staff will then clean and sanitize the facility for an hour before the prom resumes at 9 p.m.

Faul said the staff is excited to make the day special for students.

“They have missed out on a lot of things, so if we can maintain where we’re at, this will be something that they won’t forget,” said Faul.

Masks will be required and individually wrapped snacks will be provided.

If the community risk level dips to yellow, Faul said they might consider splitting the prom into two locations and limiting the number of visitors at the march.

