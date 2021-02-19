Minot-area longterm care facilities push forward with vaccinating residents

MINOT, N.D. – Assisted living facilities in Minot say they recently finished getting the second dose of vaccines to residents.

Steve Mays is one of the 97% of Edgewood residents that received a vaccination.

“It did make my arm quite sore for three or four days, and I just had minor after-effects, just little chills or a little disbursement I guess you would say but nothing serious,” said Mays.

Earlier this month The Wellington also finished administering the second dose of the vaccine to most residents.

“We vaccinated 93% of our residents,” said Executive Director Dawn Anderson.

Despite the high participation rate, Anderson said one resident recently tested positive, so they will continue to keep implementing safety measures, such as limiting visitation and restricting communal meals until more test results come back in.

“I haven’t gotten any phone calls which is always a good sign, because they call about the positives right away, so I’m hopeful that it’s just one case,” said Anderson.

Anderson said only four other residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic back in March.

Over at Edgewood where community meals are reinstated, Mays said he is optimistic.

“I was in the military for quite a few years, and we got all kinds of vaccines, so I’ve always been a firm believer,” he said.

Staff at Edgewood also said they allow visitors if they call ahead and pass a brief health screening.

