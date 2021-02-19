Advertisement

Minot-area longterm care facilities push forward with vaccinating residents

Assisted living
Assisted living(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Assisted living facilities in Minot say they recently finished getting the second dose of vaccines to residents.

Steve Mays is one of the 97% of Edgewood residents that received a vaccination.

“It did make my arm quite sore for three or four days, and I just had minor after-effects, just little chills or a little disbursement I guess you would say but nothing serious,” said Mays.

Earlier this month The Wellington also finished administering the second dose of the vaccine to most residents.

“We vaccinated 93% of our residents,” said Executive Director Dawn Anderson.

Despite the high participation rate, Anderson said one resident recently tested positive, so they will continue to keep implementing safety measures, such as limiting visitation and restricting communal meals until more test results come back in.

“I haven’t gotten any phone calls which is always a good sign, because they call about the positives right away, so I’m hopeful that it’s just one case,” said Anderson.

Anderson said only four other residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic back in March.

Over at Edgewood where community meals are reinstated, Mays said he is optimistic.

“I was in the military for quite a few years, and we got all kinds of vaccines, so I’ve always been a firm believer,” he said.

Staff at Edgewood also said they allow visitors if they call ahead and pass a brief health screening.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montana becomes constitutional carry state
Montana becomes constitutional carry state
North Dakota couple stuck in Texas
North Dakota couple stuck in surprise winter in Lone Star State
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 2.6% rate; 134 positive; 4 deaths; +3,816 vaccinated
Carson Wentz
Bismarck fan reacts to Carson Wentz trade
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz Traded to Colts

Latest News

Image courtesy: Cole Krueger / Scheels
Minot Scheels to move to former Sears location at Dakota Square
Winter
Winter weather in the south causing vaccine delays in North Dakota
Minot High School releases tentative plan for 2021 prom
Phone Scam
Berthold Police warn of Border Patrol phone scam