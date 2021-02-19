Main Street Minute: Tummy View offers comfortable ultrasound experience

MINOT, N.D. – Having a baby is a very special time for parents and being able to see their soon-to-be daughter or son in the womb can an incredible experience.

In this week’s Main Street Minute, Your News Leader headed to Tummy View, an ultrasound studio that does just that, allowing parents to get a glimpse of their newest family member.

For first-time mom Kayla Smith, being able to see her daughter before she was born was magical.

“It’s breathtaking. Especially our favorite part, she would stretch and like bend, and you know just watching them move around it is amazing. You can’t really feel, first moms can’t really feel too much then, so it’s weird to see how much they move around when you know you can’t even feel it or tell that it’s there,” said Kayla Smith, client of Tummy View.

Being a mother herself, Tummy View owner Shelby Larson fell in love with being able to give parents a glimpse of their soon-to-be baby boy or girl.

“Just seeing him up close and personal while I was pregnant was an amazing experience. So, I just had it on my bucket list ever since I was pregnant with him, that this is what I wanted to do, and here I am,” said Larson.

She said she wants to create a comfortable atmosphere for expecting families.

“It’s like a nursery. We have plenty of room for family. No restrictions. You just come and enjoy; we turn the lights down and watch your baby on 4D HD live,” said Larson.

Larson said she’s always being there for her expecting clients to put them at ease.

“We would text her like once a month being like, ‘Can we come in?’ You know, especially sometimes you worry with COVID going on, you don’t really know, you aren’t in control of what’s going on. And then you come in and get to see your baby healthy, it’s amazing. Its soothing,” said Smith.

Offering expecting families, a variety of options and packages to help show off their soon-to-be baby.

Larson mentioned that she is flexible to work around clients’ schedules and often works on the weekend. You can find Tummy View on Facebook or at her website.

