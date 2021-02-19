Karlsruhe community reacts to loss of historic building in fire

KARLSRUHE, N.D. – A fire burned down a hundred-year-old building in Karlsruhe Wednesday night.

The historic former Bossert Hardware store was located on Main Street.

The building was converted into a cabinet-making shop and office space for Cyprus Building by Annette Brewer and her husband John Brewer 25 years ago.

John said his wife was working on a project at the time of the incident but managed to escape with minor injuries.

As of now, they have no plans to rebuild.

Both he and Karlsruhe Mayor Galen Keller spoke about what it’s like to see the long-time landmark gone.

“Everything she had for her work and everything was in that building, so I guess it’s just tough right now,” said Brewer.

“It’s pretty bare and destroyed. I mean the chimney is standing, and that’s a tall chimney, so it’s a little eerie to see that standing there by itself,” said Keller.

Keller said fire crews from Karlsruhe, Velva, Drake and Towner all responded to battle the flames.

No other structures were harmed by the fire.

The incident is still under investigation.

Video/image courtesy: Diana Strachen

