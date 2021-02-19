Advertisement

Hunter’s Smile

Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anyone who have the privilege of meeting Hunter Seifert knows what a remarkable young man he was.

Sadly, Hunter lost his battle with cancer just shy of his 17th birthday, but Hunter’s memory lives on in the smiles of other young people thanks to the work and commitment of orthodontist, Dr. Dustin Hollevoet.

Dr. Dustin Hollevoet started Hunter’s Smile two years ago and will continue that tradition this year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montana becomes constitutional carry state
Montana becomes constitutional carry state
North Dakota couple stuck in Texas
North Dakota couple stuck in surprise winter in Lone Star State
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 2.6% rate; 134 positive; 4 deaths; +3,816 vaccinated
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz Traded to Colts
Carson Wentz
Bismarck fan reacts to Carson Wentz trade

Latest News

Work Outfit Trends
Work Outfit Trends
First/Then Concepts
First/Then Concepts
Hunter's Smile
Hunter's Smile
Work Outfit Trends
Work Outfit Trends