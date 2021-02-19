BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anyone who have the privilege of meeting Hunter Seifert knows what a remarkable young man he was.

Sadly, Hunter lost his battle with cancer just shy of his 17th birthday, but Hunter’s memory lives on in the smiles of other young people thanks to the work and commitment of orthodontist, Dr. Dustin Hollevoet.

Dr. Dustin Hollevoet started Hunter’s Smile two years ago and will continue that tradition this year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.