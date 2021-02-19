Hunters could see a change in land posting

MINOT, N.D. – Posting land is how someone tells hunters where they can walk on the hunt.

For years, the logic in North Dakota has been if it isn’t posted you can hunt there. That could change with a bill working its way through the legislature.

“The hunter part of me really likes it to be able to go on and see without having to track somebody down. The landowner side of it, it definitely would be a lot easier than going out and posting all your fields if that’s what you wanted to do,” said Amanda Kopp, farmer and hunter.

SB 2144 makes electronic posting statewide and provides a penalty. Landowners log in and can “post” their land. Effectively making it the hunters responsibility to know where they are and what land is open for them.

“We have a lot of younger hunters out there right now that this technology, it’s almost second nature to them. It’s people my age that are probably going to have to struggle with a little bit. We’re so used to saying ‘well I just want to see the sign out there when I drive by I know I can’t,’” said Terry Steinwand, Game and Fish Director.

Another bill from the legislature will study how things are going for the next two years to see how well it works.

“Whether you have posted signs up, gates up, an app, it doesn’t matter. There are a few people that are gonna go out and do what they want regardless. The biggest thing if we went to a straight app system or online system getting people used to that,” said Kopp.

Kopp said she usually only posts the area on her land where she hunts.

Steinwand said he wants to try and get the program in place right after session, or wait until 2022 to avoid confusion with hunters.

