House shoots down ‘Dangerous Weapons’ bill

Knives
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House shot down a guns bill by a slim margin.

The bill would have taken items off of the “dangerous weapons” list, including switchblades smaller than five-inches, crossbows, and BB guns.

Removing them from the law would have allowed anyone to bring swords, machetes, or other blades longer than five inches onto public lands, including schools.

But there was an argument over what qualifies as a school.

Shortly before the vote, the House agreed that “school” only meant the building, but does not include the land around it or sporting events.

The bill died by five votes, but can be reconsidered next week.

