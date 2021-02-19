Advertisement

House passes reduced bonding bill

(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House passed one of three major infrastructure bonding packages in the legislature.

This version, otherwise known as the Republican Package, was originally proposed with a $1.1 billion cost, but has since been whittled down to $680 million.

The bonding focuses heavily on road construction needs and water diversion projects.

“They last for a long time. It’s not something that you put in the ground and it’s gone. It’s got a long longevity, it impacts numerous people, it helps with the property tax scenarios, and it just provides us with a safer situation,” Rep. Jim Schmidt, R-Huff, said.

The bonds rely on the state’s Legacy Fund, which collects taxes from oil and gas revenues.

One Republican spoke against the bill, arguing that these projects are routine, and shouldn’t be paid for with borrowed money.

Just one day earlier, the Senate voted down the Democrat’s $2 billion bonding bill.

Before killing the bill, one lawmaker said voting it down wasn’t about the idea of the bill, but rather, was a wait-and-see on what the House would do with its bill.

