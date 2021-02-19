Former President Trump’s two impeachments could have lasting effects

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is over, but there may be the lasting effects.

There’s only been four impeachments in the United States’ history, meaning Former President Trump’s two trials account for half of all impeachments. In his first impeachment trial, the vote was fairly predictable along party lines. But the vote on Saturday, Feb. 13 was a different case.

Although it fell ten votes short, Democrats still convinced seven moderate Republicans to vote against party lines.

“The fact that seven United States Senators broke from the president of their own party, or the former president of their own party, and voted for impeachment is noteworthy,” said Bismarck State College adjunct politics professor Jason Matthews.

North Dakota’s congressional delegation stayed on Trump’s side, saying the trial itself was unconstitutional from the start.

“The reality is this: there are serious constitutional questions about this article,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-North Dakota.

But the article of impeachment against Trump was technically introduced when he was in office, which could squash many people’s thoughts that this trial has opened the door for past presidents to be impeached. “I don’t think it opens the door to that. What I do think happens though is that because of this hyper-partisan, tribal environment we’re in right now, I think it weaponizes impeachment,” said Matthews.

He further explained impeachment could become a ‘dead letter,’ or an ineffective law, if the political parties use it often as political revenge instead of on the basis of actual criminal offenses.

One day after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose recently come under fire by lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle, announced that she was introducing articles of impeachment against President Biden.

