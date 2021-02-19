Dickinson man arrested for possessing a variety of drugs
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 37-year-old Dickinson man was arrested Thursday morning in Bismarck after officers found a variety of drugs in his hotel room.
According to Bismarck police, officers were conducting a search warrant on Christopher Fielding’s hotel room.
Officers located 200 grams of methamphetamine, half a gram of heroin, and nine oxycodone pills.
Fielding is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and violation of restricted license.
He is being held on a $15,000 bond.
