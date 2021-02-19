Advertisement

Dickinson man arrested for possessing a variety of drugs

Christopher Fielding
Christopher Fielding(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 37-year-old Dickinson man was arrested Thursday morning in Bismarck after officers found a variety of drugs in his hotel room.

According to Bismarck police, officers were conducting a search warrant on Christopher Fielding’s hotel room.

Officers located 200 grams of methamphetamine, half a gram of heroin, and nine oxycodone pills.

Fielding is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and violation of restricted license.

He is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 2.6% rate; 134 positive; 4 deaths; +3,816 vaccinated
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz Traded to Colts
Montana becomes constitutional carry state
Montana becomes constitutional carry state
North Dakota couple stuck in Texas
North Dakota couple stuck in surprise winter in Lone Star State
Fire destroys Karlsruhe hardware store
Historic hardware store in Karlsruhe destroyed by fire

Latest News

Donald Cooper
Homicide defendant in Minot given 25 years for fatal Wisconsin crash
North Dakota couple stuck in Texas
North Dakota couple stuck in surprise winter in Lone Star State
Karlsruhe community reacts to loss of historic building in fire
Tummy View
Main Street Minute