Capitol closer to ADA compliance

North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota Capitol(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Capitol underwent heavy renovations before this year’s assembly began. Construction on the entrances, new video cameras, and updated technologies. But the changes may not be stopping there.

The State Senate unanimously passed a $750,000 bill to continue renovations.

These changes would make the Capitol more handicap accessible, which has been a regular complaint of the building.

“Doors that you might struggle with when you’re going to the restroom would pull you shut. You couldn’t get the door open. We’d be looking at signage. Signage is many times in the wrong place. Hard to locate and maybe not where it should be. And those are things that I feel should be very easy to fix,” Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, said.

The House passed a similar bill just a few days ago, where one lawmaker said the updates are more than 30 years overdue.

