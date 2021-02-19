Bismarck fan reacts to Carson Wentz trade

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck fan says the trade of Carson Wentz was expected with all the rumors going about. However with him leaving the team, he will continue to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

“It wasn’t really a shock, but where he went was. There was a lot of talk about Chicago. Everyone has a down year, I don’t know why we got rid of him,” said Chris Gates, a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

According to ESPN, Philadelphia agreed to trade Wentz to the Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first.

During an interview, Gates said he will miss watching Wentz play, but won’t be cheering on the Indianapolis Colts next season.

“A lot of my friends are player fans, but I will always be a team’s fan. I will always be an eagles fan,” said Gates.

Wentz graduated from Century High School in 2011 because going on to play at North Dakota state University. He was selected by the Eagles with the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

“It was cool to see a local boy play for my favorite team,” said Gates.

Wentz is replaced by rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts.

