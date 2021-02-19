Bill would replace autism voucher with Medicaid waiver

MINOT,N.D. – A recently-passed Senate bill introduced by the North Dakota Department of Human Services will eliminate the autism voucher program and reinvest those funds into the Medicaid Autism waiver.

The waiver serves children who meet the standards for institutional care but utilize state services that allow them to stay home with their families.

Leadership with DHS said about 96 children currently use the waiver.

They also say the move would allow children on the program’s waiting list to be served more quickly.

“If we are able to move forward with the department’s plan for enhancing the waiver, we would add about 54 slots for a total of 150,” said Krista Fremming, DHS Medical Services Assistant Director.

Senate Bill 2089 will be discussed at the North Dakota’s Autism Task Force meeting Monday at 1 p.m.

The bill will go to the House to be voted on in the coming weeks.

