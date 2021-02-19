Berthold Police warn of Border Patrol phone scam

BERTHOLD, N.D. – Authorities are warning of a phone scam making the rounds, where scammers claim they are with the Border Patrol.

Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said many residents began receiving automated calls this week.

He said the victims receive a message from scammers posing as Border Patrol and telling them they have intercepted a package in their name that has drugs and money.

Schmidt said to hang up if you receive such a call.

