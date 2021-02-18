Wachter middle school students celebrate national Random Acts of Kindness Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday is national Random Acts of Kindness Day. It is celebrated every year on Feb. 17, and every year, it grows in popularity.

For the first time ever, one Wachter Middle School teacher has made Feb 17 a day to teach her students the importance of being kind.

Lily Erdmann is on a mission to perform a Random Act of Kindness. She chose a friend and a teacher. Her classmates are delivering similar messages of kindness. It is a class project on this national Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Their history teacher, Erica Quale, wanted to take some time in class, to teach these eighth graders the importance of kindness.

“I just hope the kids will remember that even the tiniest amount of kindness will produce so much positivity,” said Quale.

They’re realizing kindness is easy even something as simple as a note, can make all the difference in someone’s day.

“It made me feel good. I can spread as much kindness as someone who is more famous,” said Erdmann.

Lessons these kids are learning one random act of kindness at a time.

Mrs. Quale’s students delivered 180 notes to staff and students around the school today.

