Advertisement

Wachter middle school students celebrate national Random Acts of Kindness Day

Lily Erdmann is on a mission to perform a Random Act of Kindness.
Lily Erdmann is on a mission to perform a Random Act of Kindness.(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday is national Random Acts of Kindness Day.  It is celebrated every year on Feb. 17, and every year, it grows in popularity.

For the first time ever, one Wachter Middle School teacher has made Feb 17 a day to teach her students the importance of being kind.

Lily Erdmann is on a mission to perform a Random Act of Kindness. She chose a friend and a teacher. Her classmates are delivering similar messages of kindness. It is a class project on this national Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Their history teacher, Erica Quale, wanted to take some time in class, to teach these eighth graders the importance of kindness.

“I just hope the kids will remember that even the tiniest amount of kindness will produce so much positivity,” said Quale.

They’re realizing kindness is easy even something as simple as a note, can make all the difference in someone’s day.

“It made me feel good. I can spread as much kindness as someone who is more famous,” said Erdmann.

Lessons these kids are learning one random act of kindness at a time.

Mrs. Quale’s students delivered 180 notes to staff and students around the school today.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Rolling power outages across North Dakota due to extreme cold in the U.S.
COVID-19 Vaccine Graphic
First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota
Gun
’Stand Your Ground’ laws in ND?
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.2% rate; 136 positive; 0 deaths; +1,631 vaccinated
Conserving energy
Residents asked to prepare for outages

Latest News

MHA Nation COVID-19 Task Force
MHA Nation opens vaccines to tribe’s general public
COVID-19 Vaccine KFYR
Experts say vaccines should still protect us from mutant viruses
Gateway to Science offers reduced rate for low-income families with Museums for All program
New Jobs Training Program
‘New Jobs Training Program’ helps primary sector businesses offset costs of expansion and relocation