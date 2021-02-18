Sports Spotlight: Clay Radenz

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Clay Radenz earned the 138-pound title his junior year, now he wants to close out his high school wrestling career as a two-time state champion.

“That’s the plan. I feel like I am going to go out there and anyone that steps on to the mat against me, I’m going to give them hell and just pound sand,” Radenz said.

Century head coach Gerald Lamar has watched Radenz wrestle for the last 10 years.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve seen with him is the maturity we get a lot of younger kids that come in and more so it’s about fun if you will, and it will be fun, but he has come in and year after year that he’s in our room you can just see that the time the effort and I think that the biggest thing is the commitment and seriousness that he takes when he steps into the room. So, the maturity level is the thing that I have seen grow the most for Clay and that’s huge,” Lamar said.

Clay’s goal was to earn a scholarship to compete at the Division I level. The North Dakota State Bison granted Clay with that opportunity.

“I had couple offers you know but NDSU really they were guys that kept coming after me and kept talking to me you know and the in state and showing the locally grown kind of thing. They have a great program they are rising up in the DI rankings and I felt a really good fit going into there,” Radenz said.

The Bison program will allow Clay to compete with some of the best wrestlers in the country, while also staying close to home.

“Clay’s driving force was, which college program wrestles the best as far as the best of the best in the state of North Dakota. And, there’s really only one, that’s NDSU. It’s a division one program, and I think Clay’s ambition has always been to be a division one wrestler, and to be with those guys on a regular basis, he wants to wrestle the best. So, that I think was his main focus and drive was. ‘hey if I want to be the best, I need to get into one of those programs where I can wrestle the best of the best,’” Lamar said.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.