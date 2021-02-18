Advertisement

Rural cities work to keep up with vaccine demand

By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VELVA, N.D. – Some pharmacies in rural cities are keeping up with the demand for vaccines.

In Velva pharmacist Tracy Kruger has helped to administer more than 600 doses since December.

They recently moved in to the second tier in phase 1b, which focuses on adults 65 and over with two or more medical conditions.

They also recently gave out the second doses of the vaccine.

“We completed our second round of vaccinations for our initial patients at the beginning of February,” said Kruger.

To make an appointment to be vaccinated at Velva Drug, you can register through the state vaccination website.

