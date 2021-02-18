Advertisement

Rent assistance sees greater need during pandemic

By John Salling
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – In the wake of the pandemic more people are having trouble making ends meet and paying rent.

It’s a scary thought for a parent when they can’t pay their bills. In the last year, organizations like Community Action have seen an increase in need.

“When you have a single mother, or married couple calling in and they have children at home. They’re laid off, or waiting on unemployment, or they don’t know how they’re going to eat next. Being able to help them, that makes you sleep better at night,” said Missy Barnett, program manager.

They help with rent, energy sharing, and weatherizing a home. Normally for rent assistance the Minot office helps between 40 and 50 people a year, but in 2020 they helped 145 since April.

“We’re seeing more people come in our door because they’ve been laid off, or have lost their jobs, or things like that so they get behind in their rents, and mortgages, and have a harder time paying their bills,” said Willy Soderholm, executive director.

They’re primarily funded from federal money, and hope they can keep helping people survive the game of life. For more information call 701-839-7221 to reach Community Action Minot.

