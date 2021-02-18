‘New Jobs Training Program’ helps primary sector businesses offset costs of expansion and relocation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Job Service North Dakota is making it easier for businesses to create jobs and for employees to land them while helping the economy.

Its New Jobs Training Program offers incentives, like grants, loans or financing, to primary-sector businesses looking to expand or relocate to North Dakota.

Primary sector businesses are those that generate new wealth to the state, and are the biggest contributors to growing employment.

The incentives will come on a quarterly basis and are meant to help offset the cost of training new hires. Job Service works with the tax department to offer incentives over a 10-year period.

“With every good employer that we see out there, they have some type of really good training program that they offer to their employees. So, I think it really helps not only the employee, but the employer,” said Job Service North Dakota Workforce Services Director Phil Davis.

Qualifying businesses must pay at least $10 an hour plus benefits to employees. Employers who are interested can go to JobsND.com and click on the “employer” tab.

