Advertisement

‘New Jobs Training Program’ helps primary sector businesses offset costs of expansion and relocation

New Jobs Training Program
New Jobs Training Program(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Job Service North Dakota is making it easier for businesses to create jobs and for employees to land them while helping the economy.

Its New Jobs Training Program offers incentives, like grants, loans or financing, to primary-sector businesses looking to expand or relocate to North Dakota.

Primary sector businesses are those that generate new wealth to the state, and are the biggest contributors to growing employment.

The incentives will come on a quarterly basis and are meant to help offset the cost of training new hires. Job Service works with the tax department to offer incentives over a 10-year period.

“With every good employer that we see out there, they have some type of really good training program that they offer to their employees. So, I think it really helps not only the employee, but the employer,” said Job Service North Dakota Workforce Services Director Phil Davis.

Qualifying businesses must pay at least $10 an hour plus benefits to employees. Employers who are interested can go to JobsND.com and click on the “employer” tab.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Rolling power outages across North Dakota due to extreme cold in the U.S.
COVID-19 Vaccine Graphic
First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota
Gun
’Stand Your Ground’ laws in ND?
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.2% rate; 136 positive; 0 deaths; +1,631 vaccinated
Kate de Kock
Woman with terminal illness advocating for vaccine priority list to be revised

Latest News

State Health Officer will remain un-elected
ND Senate passes ‘LTC Caregiver’ Bill
Source: AP Images
Lawmakers going “all-in” on sports gambling bill
apprentice hunter licenses
Senate bill would allow 2020 apprentice hunters another chance