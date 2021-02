We will be live broadcasting the NDSU Bison spring games across our network. Full schedule of airings below.

2/21/2021 @ 2:30 p.m.

2/27/2021 @ Noon

3/06/2021 @ 2:00 p.m.

3/13/2021 @ 2:30 p.m.

3/20/2021 @ 2:30 p.m.

3/27/2021 @ 1:00 p.m.

4/03/2021 @ 2:30 p.m.

4/10/2021 @ 4:00 p.m. (pre-game only)