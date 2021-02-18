Advertisement

Minot Public Schools tentatively planning for in-person commencement

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Administrators with Minot Public Schools said they are tentatively planning in-person graduation for seniors this spring.

If COVID numbers remain low Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said graduation will return to the Minot State Dome on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend at 2 p.m.

Last year’s commencement was held outdoors at the grandstand on the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

Dr. Vollmer said Magic City High School Principal Dr. Scott Faul has been conducting focus groups with high school seniors and finalizing what restrictions will be in place.

“It might be only so many people per graduate that are invited. It could be no limitations. So much of this is just going to depend on where our infection rates are, but we are planning on what we hope to have,” said Vollmer.

Faul said he will announce those plans to students and teachers Friday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine Graphic
First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota
Gun
’Stand Your Ground’ laws in ND?
Conserving energy
Residents asked to prepare for outages
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.3% rate; 123 positive; 0 deaths; +2,385 vaccinated
Kyran Johnson
Man arrested in Minot in connection with assault on store worker

Latest News

Edible medical marijuana
House approves of edible medical marijuana
Roger Counts
Dunseith man sentenced to 30 years in child sexual abuse case
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota AG Ravnsborg charged with careless driving in fatal crash
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz Traded to Colts