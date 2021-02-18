Minot Public Schools tentatively planning for in-person commencement

MINOT, N.D. – Administrators with Minot Public Schools said they are tentatively planning in-person graduation for seniors this spring.

If COVID numbers remain low Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said graduation will return to the Minot State Dome on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend at 2 p.m.

Last year’s commencement was held outdoors at the grandstand on the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

Dr. Vollmer said Magic City High School Principal Dr. Scott Faul has been conducting focus groups with high school seniors and finalizing what restrictions will be in place.

“It might be only so many people per graduate that are invited. It could be no limitations. So much of this is just going to depend on where our infection rates are, but we are planning on what we hope to have,” said Vollmer.

Faul said he will announce those plans to students and teachers Friday.

