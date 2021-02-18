Minot churches adjust Ash Wednesday services amid pandemic

MINOT, N.D. - Wednesday marks the beginning of the 40-day season of Lent with Ash Wednesday for the Catholic religion. As Catholic masses draw in many for the start of the holy season, churches in the Magic City are keeping safety a major priority.

Your News Leader visited Our Lady of Grace in Minot for Ash Wednesday to learn more how they are keeping parishioners safe.

Ash Wednesday attracts many parishioners to mass to receive their ashes to mark the beginning of Lent.

“We always look forward to Lent. It’s a time of preparing for the greatest feast of the Church, for Easter, a time to reflect, and a time to improve ourselves,” said Tanya Watterud, a parishioner.

This year, the practice of receiving ashes will look different due to the pandemic.

“Normally people receive the ashes on foreheads in the form of a cross. This year they were sprinkled on top of their heads which is custom on Rome and much of the rest of the world,” said Father Bruce Krebs, pastor at Our Lady of Grace.

Adding that this practice is more in line with the religion and helps eliminate direct face-to-face contact.

“Normally, we would say some words as we place them such as, ‘Remember you are dust and to dust you shall return,’ or, ‘Repent and believe in the Gospel.’ So, we don’t do any speaking when we give the ashes, giving people that space and keeping it a little safer for them,” said Krebs.

Our Lady of Grace has seen an increase in attendance over the past few weeks. To help parishioners feel safe, they offer a more socially distant worship area in the cafeteria for those who are more at risk or would prefer to be more distance.

“People miss it. They just miss church, they miss faith formation classes, they miss the community I think of the church,” said Watterud.

Offering the Magic City spiritual healing during a pandemic.

Our Lady of Grace is holding three masses for Ash Wednesday. After each mass, the church is cleaned.

