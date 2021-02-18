MHA Nation opens vaccines to tribe’s general public

NEW TOWN, N.D. - Vaccines for the general public are now available on the Fort Berthold Reservation a month ahead of schedule.

An estimated 1,200 people in the MHA Nation have received their first dose of the vaccine as the tribe opens up vaccines to the general population.

This also includes MHA-enrolled members who may live or work outside of the reservation but still live in the state. Health leaders said those who live with small children and elders are encouraged to get vaccinated.

“We need as many people to have either been vaccinated or have the disease. And it’s more preferable to be vaccinated than to get coronavirus. So the more people that get vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to normal,” said Dr. Anita Martin, Elbowoods Medical Clinic.

Now that the a variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in the state, health practitioners said it’s important for everyone possible to have some level of protection.

The vaccine will provide you some protection against any strain. So it’s really important to get that vaccine. It will protect you,...” whether it’s the newer strain or not the Moderna still does and the Pfizer still does provide protection,” said Marilyn Yellow Bird, public health nursing director at Elbowoods Medical Clinic.

You can now register online as well as call into the Vaccine call Center to schedule an appointment.

According to Dr. Martin the CDC quarantine guidelines have also changed.

Those who have had their second dose of the vaccine for up to 14 days no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to a COVID positive person.

However, this does not apply if you have travel outside of the state.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.