South Dakota AG Ravnsborg charged with careless driving in fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Prosecutors have charged South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg with three misdemeanors in a fatal September crash.

Ravsnborg has been charged with careless driving, operating a vehicle while using a mobile device, and a driving lane violation for driving outside of his lane

Prosecutors say while Ravnsborg was using his mobile device, he was not using it at the time of striking Joseph Boever. Prosecutors say Ravnsborg was not distracted, according to evidence from the investigation, Ravnsborg’s phone was locked one minute and 15 seconds before impact.

Sully County State’s Attorney Emily Sovell says that a manslaughter charge cannot be brought simply for poor driving, even if someone is killed. Sovell says Ravnsborg was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. South Dakota does not have a negligent homicide law, and thus it can’t be applied in the case.

Beadle Co. State’s Attorney Michael Moore says he spoke to the Boever’s family Thursday morning. He says the family doesn’t love the decision, but that they have to follow the law.

Ravnsborg struck and killed Joseph Boever on the night of Sept. 12 on Highway 14 just west of Highmore. Boever was walking alongside the highway. Ravnsborg told investigators he thought he had struck a deer, and did not realize he hit a man until he returned the next morning to retrieve his car and found Boever’s body.

Ravnsborg has stated he does not believe he committed a crime.

Boever’s family has repeatedly expressed frustration over the protracted nature of the investigation, as has Gov. Kristi Noem.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

