Improper weatherization causing energy source shortage in Texas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some North Dakotans have been experiencing power outages since Tuesday. Customers on the same power grid in 14 different states have had rolling blackouts as well.

North Dakota comes in second for crude oil production and fourth for wind energy, while Texas comes in first in both categories .

Yet this past week Texas went from an energy giant to having an energy shortage. Nearly three million Texans are now without power due to a peak in demand for energy and a short supply due to cold temperatures.

North Dakota native Cassie Murphy and her kids are trying to make the best of the frigid temperatures in Texas.

“I’m even looking online to try and find snow pants for my kids so they can enjoy their first snow. There’s not even any place to buy warm clothes and stuff down here right now,” said Murphy.

Although Cassie’s power hasn’t gone out yet, nearly three million people in Texas are without power as of Wednesday evening. “It’s not a matter of hours when power could turn back on, it could be a matter of days. I mean there’s no end in sight at this point,” said Murphy.

The rolling blackouts made their way to North Dakota on the morning of Feb. 16.

However, some of the power outages are purposeful. Southwest Power Pool, which serves a large portion of the central United States, is asking smaller energy cooperatives to help ‘shed load’ in an attempt to conserve energy.

“The load shedding is just a protective measure to be able to say we’re shutting power off at this point, for this period of time to reduce the overall load,” said Wes Engbrecht of Capitol Electric.

Many critics of renewable energy said reliance on wind and solar power are to blame.

“Wind and solar are not baseload power. They were never intended to be baseload power. And if we continue with policies that make them baseload power, we’re going to see more and more of these events happen,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. Others say the heart of the problem is improper weatherization, which could happen with either renewable energy or fossil fuels.

Oil industry leaders said northern areas of the country are properly winterized and still experience issues when the temperatures dip into the negatives.

“It’s a safety problem and an issue to try to frack or flow back a well in these kind of temperatures. And workover rigs are very limited in what they can do,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

Warmer temperatures from Texas to North Dakota should help alleviate the energy issues over the coming week.

Energy cooperatives in North Dakota said if power outages continue for the next couple days, they shouldn’t last longer than about 45 minutes. They’re also asking residents to conserve energy in order to prevent the entire power grid from failing.

