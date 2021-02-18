Advertisement

House approves of edible medical marijuana

Edible medical marijuana
Edible medical marijuana(CNN)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State House has approved one type of edible for medical marijuana patients.

Lawmakers say edible cannabis products were included in the original legislation, but were later thrown out.

Supporters of the bill say it doesn’t make sense to pass bills disincentivizing smoking cigarettes, but not give medical marijuana patients more options.

“We’d be losing an opportunity to keep people from smoking a substance by providing it by another normal, less unhealthy means,” said Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck.

Some law enforcement officers have come forward saying adding edibles to the market could make their job more difficult.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine Graphic
First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota
Gun
’Stand Your Ground’ laws in ND?
Conserving energy
Residents asked to prepare for outages
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.3% rate; 123 positive; 0 deaths; +2,385 vaccinated
Kyran Johnson
Man arrested in Minot in connection with assault on store worker

Latest News

Roger Counts
Dunseith man sentenced to 30 years in child sexual abuse case
Minot Public Schools tentatively planning for in-person commencement
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota AG Ravnsborg charged with careless driving in fatal crash
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz Traded to Colts