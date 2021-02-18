Historic hardware store in Karlsruhe destroyed by fire

KARLSRUHE, N.D. – A building that’s said to be at least a century old in Karlsruhe was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.

Karlsruhe Mayor Galen Keller told Your News Leader that the building used to be the Bossert Hardware store in town, and was now used for storage.

Keller said he would not speculate on the cause of the fire, but said no one was hurt, and no other structures were impacted.

He said at least four different departments responded to the fire. Crews had left the scene as of roughly 11 p.m.

