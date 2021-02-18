Advertisement

Gateway to Science offers reduced rate for low-income families with Museums for All program

(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gateway to Science has partnered with the Museums for All program to provide a museum experience to low-income families.

Families participating in SNAP can bring their valid Electronic Benefits Transfer EBT card, and a photo ID to receive a reduced entry price.

“It’s one more piece of our being able to provide back to the community and increase that accessibility for families to be able to participate in the fun STEM that we have. STEM shouldn’t be an exclusive thing,” said Gateway to Science executive director Beth Demke.

This $3 rate is good for up to four individuals per EBT card during normal operating hours.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Rolling power outages across North Dakota due to extreme cold in the U.S.
COVID-19 Vaccine Graphic
First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota
Gun
’Stand Your Ground’ laws in ND?
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.2% rate; 136 positive; 0 deaths; +1,631 vaccinated
Conserving energy
Residents asked to prepare for outages

Latest News

MHA Nation COVID-19 Task Force
MHA Nation opens vaccines to tribe’s general public
COVID-19 Vaccine KFYR
Experts say vaccines should still protect us from mutant viruses
Lily Erdmann is on a mission to perform a Random Act of Kindness.
Wachter middle school students celebrate national Random Acts of Kindness Day
New Jobs Training Program
‘New Jobs Training Program’ helps primary sector businesses offset costs of expansion and relocation