Gateway to Science offers reduced rate for low-income families with Museums for All program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gateway to Science has partnered with the Museums for All program to provide a museum experience to low-income families.

Families participating in SNAP can bring their valid Electronic Benefits Transfer EBT card, and a photo ID to receive a reduced entry price.

“It’s one more piece of our being able to provide back to the community and increase that accessibility for families to be able to participate in the fun STEM that we have. STEM shouldn’t be an exclusive thing,” said Gateway to Science executive director Beth Demke.

This $3 rate is good for up to four individuals per EBT card during normal operating hours.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.