Dunseith man sentenced to 30 years in child sexual abuse case

FARGO, N.D. – A Dunseith man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.

Fifty-two year old Roger Counts was found guilty last February after an eight-year-old victim he was fostering reported the abuse in 2017.

Counts was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release, and ordered to pay $100 in fees.

He is currently in custody at the Cass County Jail.

