Advertisement

Dunseith man sentenced to 30 years in child sexual abuse case

Roger Counts
Roger Counts(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. – A Dunseith man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.

Fifty-two year old Roger Counts was found guilty last February after an eight-year-old victim he was fostering reported the abuse in 2017.

Counts was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release, and ordered to pay $100 in fees.

He is currently in custody at the Cass County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine Graphic
First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota
Gun
’Stand Your Ground’ laws in ND?
Conserving energy
Residents asked to prepare for outages
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 2.3% rate; 123 positive; 0 deaths; +2,385 vaccinated
Kyran Johnson
Man arrested in Minot in connection with assault on store worker

Latest News

Edible medical marijuana
House approves of edible medical marijuana
Minot Public Schools tentatively planning for in-person commencement
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota AG Ravnsborg charged with careless driving in fatal crash
Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz Traded to Colts