Carson Wentz Traded to Colts

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ESPN and NBC Philadelphia are reporting that Carson Wentz has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first.

Wentz knows the style of his new head coach well. Frank Reich is head coach of the Colts and also was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles from 2008 to 2017. As the OC for the Eagles, Reich’s offense led the team to Super Bowl LII.

Wentz was benched during the 2020 for rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. During the 2020 season Wentz threw a career high 15 interceptions and only 16 touchdowns a step down from his 2019 numbers.

