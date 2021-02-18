Advertisement

Bismarck man takes Alford plea in second rape case

Russell Walbert
Russell Walbert(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man entered an Alford plea on Wednesday to a gross sexual imposition charge and was sentenced to five years’ probation.

Investigators say 65-year-old Russell Walbert inappropriately touched a minor multiple times between 2001 and 2004.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea, but the defendant claims to be innocent. It is used when a defendant lacks the evidence to support the defense.

Walbert is currently serving a 30-year-sentence after a Burleigh County jury found him guilty of four counts of GSI in November.

In that case, investigators say Walbert raped a 10-year-old girl multiple times.

Walbert is currently appealing his conviction to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

