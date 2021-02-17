Advertisement

Wednesday: 2.3% rate; 123 positive; 0 deaths; +2,385 vaccinated

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 2.3% Wednesday. 123 tests were positive out of 7,062. There were 0 new deaths (1,431 total). 43 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 7 ICU beds occupied. 797 cases remain active. There have been 166,512 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.** 14.1% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose with 7.0% receiving two doses.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 1.7%. **Vaccine data is reported weekdays.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

102,875

Residents who received at least one dose of vaccine

166,512

Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

7,062

Total Tests from yesterday*

1,603,338

Total tests completed since the pandemic began

123

Positive Individuals from yesterday*****

43

PCR Tests

80

Antigen Tests

98,901

Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

2.25%

Daily Positivity Rate**

797

Total Active Cases

+11

Change in active cases from yesterday

99

Individuals with a recovery date of yesterday****

96,673

Total recovered since the pandemic began

43

Currently hospitalized

-3

Change in hospitalizations from yesterday

0

New death(s)

1,431

Total deaths since the pandemic began

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

No deaths to report

NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY BY COUNTY

Adams

0

Grant

1

Ransom

2

Barnes

1

Griggs

0

Renville

0

Benson

0

Hettinger

2

Richland

1

Billings

0

Kidder

0

Rolette

1

Bottineau

4

LaMoure

1

Sargent

1

Bowman

0

Logan

0

Sheridan

0

Burke

1

McHenry

2

Sioux

0

Burleigh

22

McIntosh

0

Slope

0

Cass

32

McKenzie

1

Stark

9

Cavalier

0

McLean

1

Steele

0

Dickey

1

Mercer

0

Stutsman

2

Divide

2

Morton

3

Towner

0

Dunn

0

Mountrail

1

Traill

1

Eddy

0

Nelson

0

Walsh

1

Emmons

0

Oliver

0

Ward

6

Foster

0

Pembina

1

Wells

0

Golden Valley

1

Pierce

1

Williams

4

Grand Forks

15

Ramsey

2

* Note that this includes PCR and antigen; it does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals (PCR or antigen) who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Rolling power outages across North Dakota due to extreme cold in the U.S.
Gun
’Stand Your Ground’ laws in ND?
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 4.2% rate; 136 positive; 0 deaths; +1,631 vaccinated
Kate de Kock
Woman with terminal illness advocating for vaccine priority list to be revised
Gov. Burgum urges North Dakotans to conserve energy

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine Graphic
First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
EXPLAINER: How will we know we’ve reached herd immunity?
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston....
New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic
In this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 photo, A nurse asks 72-year-old Joyce Dugan a series of...
Native Americans embrace vaccine, virus containment measures