Ward County Detention Center updates psych nurse contract with Trinity Health

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is updating its contract for a psych nurse for the jail.

The nurse is through Trinity Health services.

The updated agreement increases the nurse’s work from two hours a day twice a week to four hours a day twice a week.

It also increases the salary to $4,000 a month.

Sheriff Bob Roed said that the nurse was already working additional hours, anyway.

“In reality, the psych nurse was actually putting in four to five hours a day, so this updated contract from Trinity actually just pays the psych nurse that she is actually putting in,” said Roed.

The salary did fit the Sheriff’s Department’s budget for this year and the County Commissioners approved the amendment.

