Verendrye Electric Cooperative discusses rolling power outages

By Sasha Strong
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT,N.D. – Your News Leader reached out to one of the local electric cooperatives to learn more about how these rolling outages are impacting Minot and the surrounding communities.

Areas in Southwest Minot all the way up to Des Lacs and Burlington experienced a loss of power around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning due to the rolling blackouts.

A spokesperson for Verendrye said there is not enough power being generated to supply the demand, so these outages are meant to stabilize the Southwest Power Pull grid.

They said the brutally cold temps contributed to the lack of power production.

“Texas had some ice storms, and the ice froze up wind turbines. And part of it was there was not enough wind blowing, so it is an issue of these renewable energies there not always available,” said Tom Rafferty, Verendrye Electric Members Services Manager.

Rafferty said conserving energy could help.

More planned blackouts could happen Tuesday night and Wednesday morning around the same time.

Verendrye serves more than 12,000 homes and businesses.

